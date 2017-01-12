UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after woman found beaten with demonic word written on her chest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A woman was unresponsive with extensive injuries and a word with a demonic meaning written on her chest at the Holiday Sands Inn in Myrtle Beach Wednesday. Police arrested a man after identifying him on surveillance footage.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the hotel around 12:30 p.m. to find the 66-year-old victim laying on a bed with two black eyes and a swollen nose. Blood was running down the bed next to her. They couldn’t wake her.

EMS units arrived and put her in an ambulance where they discovered the word “Asmoday” had been written on her chest in black writing.

Wikipedia defines Asmoday as the “king of demons.”

The victim wasn’t able to describe the attack, except to say someone hit her in the face. The report said detectives will follow up for a full statement.

The attacker, Chase Wall, 33, was identified after his image on surveillance footage was matched to a jail photo from earlier in the day. He was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated traffic violation in the victim’s vehicle, as well as an initial charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Online MBPD records indicate the suspect's charges have since been upgraded to attempted murder.

