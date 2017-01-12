UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after woman found beat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after woman found beaten with demonic word written on her chest

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Chase Wall (Source: MBPD) Chase Wall (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A woman was unresponsive with extensive injuries and a word with a demonic meaning written on her chest at the Holiday Sands Inn in Myrtle Beach Wednesday. Police arrested a man after identifying him on surveillance footage.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the hotel around 12:30 p.m. to find the 66-year-old victim laying on a bed with two black eyes and a swollen nose. Blood was running down the bed next to her. They couldn’t wake her.

EMS units arrived and put her in an ambulance where they discovered the word “Asmoday” had been written on her chest in black writing.

Wikipedia defines Asmoday as the “king of demons.”

The victim wasn’t able to describe the attack, except to say someone hit her in the face. The report said detectives will follow up for a full statement.

The attacker, Chase Wall, 33, was identified after his image on surveillance footage was matched to a jail photo from earlier in the day. He was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated traffic violation in the victim’s vehicle, as well as an initial charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. 

Online MBPD records indicate the suspect's charges have since been upgraded to attempted murder. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Police seek suspect after one shot in fight in Myrtle Beach

    Police seek suspect after one shot in fight in Myrtle Beach

    Saturday, April 15 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-04-15 16:15:54 GMT
    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light in North Myrtle Beach malfunctioning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light in North Myrtle Beach malfunctioning

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-04-15 13:48:35 GMT
    The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. According to a news release, drivers should use caution at the light at 48th Avenue South. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  More >>
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. According to a news release, drivers should use caution at the light at 48th Avenue South. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Marijuana, ecstasy, stolen firearm found after Lake City traffic stop; 3 arrested

    Marijuana, ecstasy, stolen firearm found after Lake City traffic stop; 3 arrested

    Friday, April 14 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 01:19:19 GMT
    Lake City Police seized marijuana, ecstasy and a stolen firearm. (Source: Lake City Police)Lake City Police seized marijuana, ecstasy and a stolen firearm. (Source: Lake City Police)

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    More >>

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly