Police: Man trying to break up bar brawl run over, severely injured

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF)  Horry County Police are investigating a bar brawl that left a man unconscious in a parking lot. Police say the man may have been trying to break up the fight.

According to a press release, HCPD responded to the Sandy Monkey Bar in Garden City for a fight on Friday, January 7. When they arrived around 4:20 a.m., they found a man lying in the parking lot unconscious with people trying to help him, and a white vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Through their investigation, police learned the victim may have been trying to break up a fight involving several people, and the white vehicle may have run the man over as it left.

Witnesses of the fight said it started in the patio area of the bar, and the person who reported it to police said she immediately locked the door of the bar and called 911, according to the police report. She said the brawl continued to the parking lot, where she saw four males “rolling around” and the victim trying to break up the fight.

A witness who saw the fight happening pulled into the parking lot then followed the white SUV until it pulled into a residence in Murrells Inlet. Police were able to arrest the driver, Janelle L. Castillo, 35, of Murrells Inlet. She’s charged with hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury, as well as first degree assault and battery.

Christopher N. Buckman, 23, of Surfside Beach, was charged with two counts of third degree assault and battery, and Daniel Watts, 23, of Garden City, third degree assault and battery public disorderly conduct.

Police say the injured man had a severe head injury and was taken to a local hospital, where doctors said his injuries were consistent with being run over by a vehicle. WMBF is working to learn more about his condition and will bring you the latest information when we have more.

