Woman sentenced to 22 years for burglarizing Green Sea home

Woman sentenced to 22 years for burglarizing Green Sea home

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Kayla Gayle Wright (Source: Horry County Government)

CONWAY, SC – A woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday for her involvement in burglarizing a home in Green Sea on April 16.

According to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, an Horry County jury convicted Kayla Gayle Wright, 21, of Tabor City, N.C. of first-degree burglary and grand larceny. She received 22 years for the burglary charge and five years for the grand larceny charge, sentences that will run concurrently. Wright must serve at least 85 percent of those sentences before she will be eligible for parole.

She was charged with three co-defendents whose charges are pending. Guns, jewelry, and cash were stolen from the home during the incident.

Wright was arrested a few weeks after the crime in NC and her trial began Jan. 9.  After a day of testimony, the jury deliberated for about two hours before they convicted her on the charges.

“The prosecution of this case was made possible thanks to the excellent work of the officers of the West Precinct of the Horry County Police Department, who responded to the call and conducted an investigation in a proficient manner,” said Senior Assistant Solicitor Martin Spratlin. 

