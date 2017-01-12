Restaurant Week kicks off in SC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Week kicks off in SC

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Restaurant Week is kicking off in South Carolina. (Restaurant Week South Carolina) Restaurant Week is kicking off in South Carolina. (Restaurant Week South Carolina)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Restaurant Week is kicking off in South Carolina. You have the chance to give more than a dozen restaurants a try here in the Grand Strand - at a bargain.

This year, in our area, 13 businesses are participating. They're offering discounted menus to help you discover what they have to offer. The owner of Croissants said his restaurant has grown this year.

"The beauty of Restaurant Week is maybe you wouldn't come to Croissants, you know we have an awesome menu - $20 three courses, our bakery items are on there, that's what we're known for. You can kind of explore local restaurants. And a lot of them are family-owned that maybe you otherwise wouldn't go to," said Croissants Manager Ben Vukov.

The state hopes the event will bring more people to South Carolina. The state holds Restaurant Week each year in an effort to help the Palmetto State become one of the top culinary destinations in the nation.

"Every year we up the ante. The new culinary school at HGTC just being built, we actually donated part of the culinary department there. We're upping the ante, there are better restaurants coming every year. And there's actually a lot of new ones this year and next year and so it's a way to explore those," Vukov said.

Other restaurants participating this year include Ducati's Pizzeria and Trattoria, Cafe Amalfi, Vintage Twelve and Landry’s.

The event runs through Jan. 22. Click here for more information, including a list of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area participating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Police seek suspect after one shot in fight in Myrtle Beach

    Police seek suspect after one shot in fight in Myrtle Beach

    Saturday, April 15 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-04-15 16:15:54 GMT
    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light in North Myrtle Beach malfunctioning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light in North Myrtle Beach malfunctioning

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-04-15 13:48:35 GMT
    The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. According to a news release, drivers should use caution at the light at 48th Avenue South. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  More >>
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department Safety Department announced a traffic light malfunctioned Saturday morning. According to a news release, drivers should use caution at the light at 48th Avenue South. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Marijuana, ecstasy, stolen firearm found after Lake City traffic stop; 3 arrested

    Marijuana, ecstasy, stolen firearm found after Lake City traffic stop; 3 arrested

    Friday, April 14 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-04-15 01:19:19 GMT
    Lake City Police seized marijuana, ecstasy and a stolen firearm. (Source: Lake City Police)Lake City Police seized marijuana, ecstasy and a stolen firearm. (Source: Lake City Police)

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    More >>

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly