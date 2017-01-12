Victim in Myrtle Beach motel shooting death identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was shot early Thursday morning at the Lazy G Motel, according to Myrtle Beach Police. A police report lists the incident as a murder and non-negligent manslaughter investigation.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital, according to an official at the scene.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 33-year-old Rashad Atkins. Lt. Joey Crosby said the victim was from Myrtle Beach. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Neighbors told WMBF News they heard what happened.

“I heard gun shots. I was standing upstairs, and I knew, I knew exactly where they came from and I saw two people run out with pistols,” Dorian Sisneros said.

Before police arrived on scene, Sisneros rushed to try to help Atkins, who he called R.J., but by the time R.J. made it to the bottom of his steps, Sisneros says that's where he believes he took his last breath.

“…And then after that, I saw R.J. walk out throwing up blood, so I ran down here, and after that he fell over right over here, and he died,” he said.



Neighbors watched as police stayed on scene through the night and into the morning. Sisneros was not just a neighbor, but a friend to R.J. too.

“That was like my brother right there man, I was real close to R.J. I seen R.J. every day,” Sisneros said. “Ain't nobody ever got killed over here before. Nobody never got killed over here before."



Those living at the Lazy G Motel say they've never seen violence to this degree before and describe R.J. as a family man, a kind person, and someone who always took the time to speak to everyone.



“He didn't deserve that man, he was a good father to his kids," Sisneros said. "He was always polite when he talked to people. He wasn't just off the rip, ignorant and acting a fool towards people man."



Neighbors say R.J. will certainly be missed and hope those responsible are brought to justice sooner, rather than later.

Police said one or two suspects are at large.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the shooting and said they do not know what led up to the shooting. Members of the CSI Team said the crime scene was inside the unit and on the stairs leading into the unit.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

As for the Lazy G Motel, City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said the city will likely be looking into whether or not the property is considered a nuisance.

"We will take a look at the issues as they arise. To see whether it's something that was unique to that particular location, something that could have been avoided or prevented, how severe the incident may have been. All of that plays into a decision on whether or not to seek action against a property owner or a property," Kruea explained.

The Lazy G Motel is located at 27th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard

