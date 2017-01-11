Mayors across Horry County to discuss big increase in trash disposal cost

Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.
Along with new restaurants and shops, Broadway at the Beach has also added police officers. "They approached us about extra duty and off duty program this year," said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. Broadway at the Beach officials say any time officers are more visible, crime usually decreases.
After nearly five years, the road construction project on 3rd Avenue South between Hwy 501 and N. Kings Hwy is complete. Businesses along the street are thrilled that traffic has already begun to lessen.
Downtown Florence is the seventh city in all of South Carolina to receive a cultural district designation. The South Carolina Arts Commission officially recognized downtown Florence at the state house grounds on Thursday.
