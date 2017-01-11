UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old man found

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have found the missing 70-year-old man who was last heard from on December 21, 2016, according to the police department’s press release.

Dan Maurice Gore, of Tabor City, NC and Myrtle Beach, car was involved in an accident on Morgan Road near the state line, the press release states.

Authorities do not believe Gore was involved or present during the time of the accident, according to the release.

Gore’s friend said that Gore moved from Tabor City after he purchased the vehicle, but she didn’t think he would return there.

