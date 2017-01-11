UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old man found - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old man found

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Dan M. Gore (Source: Horry County Police Department) Dan M. Gore (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have found the missing 70-year-old man who was last heard from on December 21, 2016, according to the police department’s press release.

Dan Maurice Gore, of Tabor City, NC and Myrtle Beach, car was involved in an accident on Morgan Road near the state line, the press release states.

Authorities do not believe Gore was involved or present during the time of the accident, according to the release.

Gore’s friend said that Gore moved from Tabor City after he purchased the vehicle, but she didn’t think he would return there.

    Marijuana, ecstasy, stolen firearm found after Lake City traffic stop; 3 arrested

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.

    WPD: Estranged in-law killed Wilmington women

    Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.

    Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.

    Broadway at the Beach adding security

    Along with new restaurants and shops, Broadway at the Beach has also added police officers.  “They approached us about extra duty and off duty program this year,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. Broadway at the Beach officials say any time officers are more visible, crime usually decreases.

    Along with new restaurants and shops, Broadway at the Beach has also added police officers.  “They approached us about extra duty and off duty program this year,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. Broadway at the Beach officials say any time officers are more visible, crime usually decreases.

