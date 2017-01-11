Surfside Beach pier estimated to reopen in 2018, town selects grant consultant

The Surfside Beach Pier as it was being pounded by waves during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Surfside Beach has accepted a bid for a FEMA Grant Consultant on the replacement of the Surfside Beach Pier after it was significantly damaged during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The best estimate for the pier’s reopening is May 2018, according to town officials, and the actual cost of the pier’s reconstruction has not yet been determined.

The estimated cost for the grant consultant is $125,000, in addition to an hourly rate structure. The company that won the bid for the project was Hagerty Consulting, according to a document provided by the Town of Surfside Beach. FEMA typically reimburses 75 percent of expenses due to damages from natural disaster. The FEMA Grant Consultant is hired to maximize the amount of money provided by FEMA.

Hagerty Consulting was chosen because the firm is highly qualified and has a plethora of local experience, especially with structure in water according to the bid document. They are also a FEMA consulting firm used by Horry County, and come highly recommended from them.

