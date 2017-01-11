Patients fill beds at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Patients fill beds at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Southeastern Regional Medical Center's Facebook page) (Southeastern Regional Medical Center's Facebook page)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Emergency departments are filled with patients at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, according to the hospital’s press release.

Officials with SRMC are urging the public the public to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care because all beds are occupied.

The hospital has also implemented a visitor’s restriction. Only one visitor, age 12 or older, is allowed per patient, the release states.

    •   
