Patients fill beds at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Emergency departments are filled with patients at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, according to the hospital’s press release.

Officials with SRMC are urging the public the public to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care because all beds are occupied.

The hospital has also implemented a visitor’s restriction. Only one visitor, age 12 or older, is allowed per patient, the release states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.