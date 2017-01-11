Investigators ask for public assistance in locating missing teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen December 20, 2016, according to the sheriff’s office press release.

Seadera Adenikie Franklin, of 2113 West Churchill Place, is described as a black female, approximately 5-foot-3-inch tall, weighing about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121.

