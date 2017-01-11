Two suspects stole purse from Georgetown Walmart, police say - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suspects stole purse from Georgetown Walmart, police say

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects stole a purse from the Walmart in Georgetown on December 7, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The Georgetown Police Department are seeking the identity of the suspects. If anyone has any information, contact the department at 843-545-4300.

