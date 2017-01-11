Log truck driver killed in Williamsburg Co. crash identified

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after the log truck they were driving ran off the side of the road and overturned Wednesday morning on SC-261 east of Kingstree in Williamsburg County.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m., about 12 miles east of Kingstree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton identified the driver as Steve Hucks, 63, of Conway.

A 2006 Kenworth log truck was traveling east on SC-261 when the driver ran off the left side of the road and overturned, the SCHP states. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was killed as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

