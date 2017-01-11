Log truck driver killed in Williamsburg Co. crash identified

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.More >>
Over a pound of marijuana, 4 grams of ecstasy, and a stolen firearm were found after a vehicle stop and pursuit in Lake City on Wednesday. Three people from Orangeburg were arrested.More >>
Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.More >>
Along with new restaurants and shops, Broadway at the Beach has also added police officers. “They approached us about extra duty and off duty program this year,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. Broadway at the Beach officials say any time officers are more visible, crime usually decreases.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
