LIVE NOW: President-elect Donald Trump set to hold news conference

With ocean rescues already occurring before the summer season, first responders are looking ahead as to how to keep visitors and locals safe at the beach. Officials began the planning last year to see what they could change this year, and those plans are coming to fruition now.More >>
With ocean rescues already occurring before the summer season, first responders are looking ahead as to how to keep visitors and locals safe at the beach. Officials began the planning last year to see what they could change this year, and those plans are coming to fruition now.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach's plan to build a new children’s museum and library are moving forward.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach's plan to build a new children’s museum and library are moving forward.More >>
A new service in the Pee Dee is all about giving troubled youth extra support during those pivotal moments in life.More >>
A new service in the Pee Dee is all about giving troubled youth extra support during those pivotal moments in life.More >>
Searching for Easter Eggs this weekend?More >>
Searching for Easter Eggs this weekend?More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to keep their focus this weekend, as people travel for Easter and return home from spring break.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to keep their focus this weekend, as people travel for Easter and return home from spring break.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>