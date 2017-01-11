Mother pleads guilty in death of 5-month-old daughter ‘Baby Grace’

With ocean rescues already occurring before the summer season, first responders are looking ahead as to how to keep visitors and locals safe at the beach. Officials began the planning last year to see what they could change this year, and those plans are coming to fruition now.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach's plan to build a new children’s museum and library are moving forward.More >>
A new service in the Pee Dee is all about giving troubled youth extra support during those pivotal moments in life.More >>
Searching for Easter Eggs this weekend?More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to keep their focus this weekend, as people travel for Easter and return home from spring break.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The Natchez Democrat reports the full-grown male bear was struck April 5 on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County. No other serious injuries were reported. Officials say the bear weighed 468 pounds (212 kilograms), making it the largest recorded in Mississippi.More >>
