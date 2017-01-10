Late-night bars, clubs face new law in Horry County

Horry County Council approved an ordinance to provide for supplemental pay for those who worked during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There's a new law on the books in Horry County that will change the way late night bars and clubs operate. It passed its third and final reading Tuesday with a unanimous vote.

"You're going to have to give us a safety plan. We're going to have to know who we're dealing with, who the registered agents are and who the operators are," said County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus.

Lazarus said the new business license process was mimicked after the one already in place in Myrtle Beach and is meant as a way to put a stop to businesses that could be considered a nuisance.

"We felt that this was a better resolve rather than curtailing the hours that they would operate. We had a lot of feedback and a lot of drawback from that last year when we proposed that," Lazarus said.

The application process will include new late night bars and clubs to submit to additional screening and pay a fee. Existing businesses will be required to submit a safety plan as well.

"It strengthens our business license," Lazarus added. "So now we have something that we can use to be able to pull somebody's business license if we're having problems or issues from their establishment on a repeated basis."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.