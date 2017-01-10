Renfrow, Tigers celebrate national championship

TAMPA, FL (WMBF) – Socastee native Hunter Renfrow is a college football national champion thanks in large part to his work catching ten passes and a pair of touchdowns Monday night against Alabama. So far, he's two for two in going to national championship games in his time at Clemson. Monday marked an all-time high for the redshirt sophomore.

He finished the year with 495 receiving yards and six scores even though he missed four games with a hand injury. He's cemented himself as a constant in the starting lineup and could even step into a bigger role with Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and others departing on offense, which just contributes more to his climb.

“I remember last year, everyone's like 'why are we playing Hunter Renfrow?', said Dabo Swinney about his team’s practice sessions. “And I said he's the best player, period. And if we lined all our managers up, he'd be your tenth guy you'd pick that (you’d think) would be Hunter Renfrow."

"About a year and a half ago I was a walk-on and not everyone knew me but, practice, it all started in practice,” Renfrow said. “Two years ago I went against Mackensie Alexander, and we had the number one ranked defense in the nation. That's something I've carried over. That if I can get open against those guys and the guys that we have in practice, then I can get open against anyone."

Copyright WMBF News 2017. All rights reserved.