Proposed ordinance to offer incentives to certain new businesses in Myrtle Beach

Police in Lake City arrested three people after a traffic stop and seized large amounts of drugs and several guns Wednesday.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office retired its K9, Kate, a 10-year-old bloodhound mix with 10 years’ experience, Thursday.More >>
ALDI will unveil its first Myrtle Beach location with a grand opening set for Thursday, April 27.More >>
Staff at Evans Correctional Institution were assaulted by inmates Thursday morning according to, Sommer Sharpe, the Public Information Director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
For the first time ever, the ACC Women's Golf Championship tournament is held in the state of South Carolina.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
