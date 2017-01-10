Second suspect charged with attempted murder in Thanksgiving shooting that injured 3

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Thanksgiving shooting that injured three people on 923 White Street November 24, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department’s press release.

Aveonnia Hoyte, 20, of Williamsburg County has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, the release states.

The suspect was arrested by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia and extradited back to Myrtle Beach.

