Man found dead near Olanta identified; no evidence of foul play discovered

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area.More >>
\ South Alabama scored three runs in the eighth inning and had a bases-loaded, walk-off single in the ninth to claim a 4-3 victory over #26 Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at Stanky Field.More >>
Waccamaw High School, led by Patrick Golden’s 3-under par 69, rallied from a 7-stroke deficit on the final day to win the Palmetto High School Golf Championship at True Blue Golf Club.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
