Man found dead near Olanta identified; no evidence of foul play discovered

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County deputies and coroner’s office are investigating the discovery of a body near Jones Road, which is near Olanta, Tuesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The man found dead in the wooded area has been identified as 42-year-old Charles Lee Hickman, of Olanta, according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Hickman's body was bound by people searching for him around his home. Friends and family hadn't spoke with Hickman since January 7. The body was autopsied Thursday at MUSC, and no evidence of foul play was discovered.

The manner and cause of death is pending further postmortem studies, von Lutcken stated.

