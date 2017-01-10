Two juveniles arrested in connection with social media threat of - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two juveniles arrested in connection with social media threat of St. James High

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
De'Javan Brown (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County detectives arrested two people in connection with the social media scare of St. James High School, according to a police report.

De’Javan Brown, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both charged with disturbing schools, the report states.

January 3, an alleged threat to “shoot up” the school was posted on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and possibly on other social media platforms.

The report states that an investigation followed, and it concluded that the alleged threat did not occur. 

