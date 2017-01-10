Woman wanted in connection with child abuse after drug screenings

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman is wanted in connection with child abuse of a newborn, according to Horry County Police Department’s tweet.

A DSS worker told the officer that the newborn and mother, Brittany Daniel Davis, were given drug screenings, a police report states.

The DSS worker also said that the victim has been placed with information, and a safety plan is in place.

According to the police report, the responding officer will notify the Criminal Investigation Department.

