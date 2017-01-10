2017 Taste of Florence canceled

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Taste of Florence has been canceled this year due to businesses being too short staffed or in the middle of renovation projects, according to a press release from the planning committee.

“This decision was not made without much prayer, discussion and deliberation among myself, the Board and the Administration. It was a hard one and an emotional one," the press release states.

The past five years have produced over $160,000 in profits, which were donated to The King's Academy's Annual Fund.

