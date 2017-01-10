Police identify man wanted for shooting two people in Socastee l - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police identify man wanted for shooting two people in Socastee last week

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
William Arthur Craig, Jr. (Source: HCSO) William Arthur Craig, Jr. (Source: HCSO)
Double shooting in Socastee. (Source: WMBF News) Double shooting in Socastee. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have identified a suspect in a shooting last Friday in the Socastee area that sent two people to the hospital.

William Arthur Craig, Jr., 30, is wanted by Horry County Police for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling, according to a wanted poster from the sheriff’s office. He is suspected of shooting two people in a home on Weeks Drive on January 6.

Craig is described by police as a black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 140 pounds in weight with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-8347.

