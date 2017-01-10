Discount German grocery store coming to Florence

A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Kingstree man was sentenced in federal court in Florence on weapons charges.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after deputies tried to serve him a burglary warrant and he holed himself up in his apartment.More >>
United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Conway man was sentenced in federal court on several charges relating to selling drugs.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
