Conway woman sentenced to 20 years for 2015 home invasion, robbery

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Latasha Lynne Shelley (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office) Latasha Lynne Shelley (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after allegedly tying up two women, ages 72 and 90, locking them in a bathroom, and ransacking their Conway-area home in October 2015.

Latasha Lynne Shelley, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery, kidnapping and burglary charges on Monday, according to a news release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Officers arrested Shelley after the incident, which happened at a home on Highway 19 in the Conway area on October 14, 2015. An official with the Horry County Police Office said at the time that Shelley and Joshua Cain Windham locked the victim and her mother in the bathroom. While in there, they could hear the suspects ransacking the master bedroom. The suspects took numerous firearms, jewelry, money in $2 bills and the victim’s 2004 white Chevrolet C19C 1500 Extended cab pick-up truck.

“The hard work and dedication by the officers with the Horry County Police Department lead to the arrest and now prison sentence for this woman involved in this terrible crime,” said Senior Assistant Solicitor George H. DeBusk, who prosecuted the case.

