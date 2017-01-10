Multiple fire departments work three-alarm fire in Pawleys Islan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Multiple fire departments work three-alarm fire in Pawleys Island

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
(Source: Kelly Matter) (Source: Kelly Matter)
(Source: Meredith Helline) (Source: Meredith Helline)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews with four fire departments were working a three-alarm at a brand new home in Pawleys Island Tuesday morning.

Midway Fire Rescue was in command at the fire on Bannockburn Drive in the Hagley Estates.

The call for a chimney fire came in at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, and when crews arrived, they saw heavy chimney smoke and fire in the home, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. The home’s attic was completely engulfed, but the floors were still intact.

Crews were cutting the ceiling and walls to access the fire, Eggiman said, and this process was more difficult because it is a new home. They had a hard time breaking the metal roof to get to the attic.

The people inside the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported.

Crews were also fighting fatigue from the cold weather.

The Georgetown City Fire Department, Georgetown County Fire Department and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department are assisting with the fire, according to a volunteer firefighter with Midway Fire Rescue.  

