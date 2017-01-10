Multiple fire departments work three-alarm fire in Pawleys Island

Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting on North Kings Highway. One person was shot in the neck at the Circle K at North Kings Highway and 34th Avenue North at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and was taken to the hospital, officers say. The victim's condition is not known at this time.More >>
Surfside Beach is now looking at a tent ban on the beach. Horry County, North Myrtle and Myrtle Beach have had the tent ban in place for two years now and it has been a successful move. The beaches get so crowded during the summer...which is a great. That's what we want to see along the Grand Strand and the tents had become a danger by blocking a line of vision and access for lifeguards and police officers.More >>
Tuesday April 18 is Tax Day, if you owe Uncle Sam-- it may not be a day you're looking forward too, but you can take advantage of a lots of free food and deals happening that day. Check out Tax Day Freebies and deals we've found so far.More >>
Horry County Council agreed with the Keep Horry County Beautiful (KHCB) organization to make April Zero Tolerance month. It is part of KHCB's initiative to tackle the littering problem in the county. KHCB just released the results from the annual litter assessment it completed back in late February. Horry County received a 2.07 out of a 1-4 rating scale for litter. That means, the county scored about average compared to others across the country.More >>
FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A Male High School teacher and seven students were among those on the United flight 3411, where an Elizabethtown doctor was dragged up the aisle and injured.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the Coast.More >>
