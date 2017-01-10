Clemson, Hunter Renfrow win national championship

Surfside Beach is now looking at a tent ban on the beach. Horry County, North Myrtle and Myrtle Beach have had the tent ban in place for two years now and it has been a successful move. The beaches get so crowded during the summer...which is a great. That's what we want to see along the Grand Strand and the tents had become a danger by blocking a line of vision and access for lifeguards and police officers.More >>
Tuesday April 18 is Tax Day, if you owe Uncle Sam-- it may not be a day you're looking forward too, but you can take advantage of a lots of free food and deals happening that day. Check out Tax Day Freebies and deals we've found so far.More >>
Horry County Council agreed with the Keep Horry County Beautiful (KHCB) organization to make April Zero Tolerance month. It is part of KHCB's initiative to tackle the littering problem in the county. KHCB just released the results from the annual litter assessment it completed back in late February. Horry County received a 2.07 out of a 1-4 rating scale for litter. That means, the county scored about average compared to others across the country.More >>
FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.More >>
The business license for the Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill has been revoked after a nuisance investigation into the Myrtle Beach bar was opened, confirmed Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
WECT News has obtained dashcam video of the Dec. 9, 2016, officer-involved shooting that resulted in Officer Jacob Schwenk of the Leland Police Department nearly losing his life in the line of duty.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the Coast.More >>
FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
