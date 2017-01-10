Clemson, Hunter Renfrow win national championship - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Clemson, Hunter Renfrow win national championship

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Hunter Renfrow leaves Tampa a national champion (Source: WMBF Sports) Hunter Renfrow leaves Tampa a national champion (Source: WMBF Sports)

TAMPA, FL (WMBF) – Hunter Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass with one second left to play to give Clemson a 35-31 win in the national championship on Monday night. It is Clemson’s first football championship since 1981, and second in program history.

Renfrow caught ten passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Socastee native has four total touchdowns in the last two national championship games.

Alabama took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at the half. Tide running back Bo Scarbrough led the offense with two touchdowns, which was followed by a Deshaun Watson touchdown run in the second to make it a one possession game.

Clemson got itself back into the game when Deshaun Watson connected with Socastee native Hunter Renfrow to complete a 24-yard catch and run for a touchdown. O.J. Howard of Alabama and Mike Williams of Clemson added to the second half scoring.

Down three with less than a minute to play, a pass interference call in the endzone gave Clemson a first down with six seconds to play. Watson found Renfrow for a two yard completion and sealed the title for the Tigers.

Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson finished 36-56 with 420 yards and four total touchdowns (three through the air, one on the ground).

Stick with WMBF News for all of the reaction to this championship game. Dan Fanning will have reports from Tampa on WMBF News Today on Tuesday morning.

Copyright WMBF News 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Consider This: Beach tent ban the right move for Surfside Beach

    Consider This: Beach tent ban the right move for Surfside Beach

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 10:01:23 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Surfside Beach is now looking at a tent ban on the beach.  Horry County, North Myrtle and Myrtle Beach have had the tent ban in place for two years now and it has been a successful move. The beaches get so crowded during the summer...which is a great.  That's what we want to see along the Grand Strand and the tents had become a danger by blocking a line of vision and access for lifeguards and police officers.

    Surfside Beach is now looking at a tent ban on the beach.  Horry County, North Myrtle and Myrtle Beach have had the tent ban in place for two years now and it has been a successful move. The beaches get so crowded during the summer...which is a great.  That's what we want to see along the Grand Strand and the tents had become a danger by blocking a line of vision and access for lifeguards and police officers.

  • Take advantage of Tax Day freebies and deals

    Take advantage of Tax Day freebies and deals

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-04-13 09:44:15 GMT
    Get a free HydroMassage at Planet Fitness on Tax Day. (Source: WMBF News)Get a free HydroMassage at Planet Fitness on Tax Day. (Source: WMBF News)

    Tuesday April 18 is Tax Day, if you owe Uncle Sam-- it may not be a day you're looking forward too, but you can take advantage of a lots of free food and deals happening that day. Check out Tax Day Freebies and deals we've found so far. 

    Tuesday April 18 is Tax Day, if you owe Uncle Sam-- it may not be a day you're looking forward too, but you can take advantage of a lots of free food and deals happening that day. Check out Tax Day Freebies and deals we've found so far. 

  • April is Zero Tolerance Month for littering in Horry County

    April is Zero Tolerance Month for littering in Horry County

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-04-13 09:31:22 GMT

    Horry County Council agreed with the Keep Horry County Beautiful (KHCB) organization to make April Zero Tolerance month. It is part of KHCB's initiative to tackle the littering problem in the county. KHCB just released the results from the annual litter assessment it completed back in late February. Horry County received a 2.07 out of a 1-4 rating scale for litter. That means, the county scored about average compared to others across the country.

    Horry County Council agreed with the Keep Horry County Beautiful (KHCB) organization to make April Zero Tolerance month. It is part of KHCB's initiative to tackle the littering problem in the county. KHCB just released the results from the annual litter assessment it completed back in late February. Horry County received a 2.07 out of a 1-4 rating scale for litter. That means, the county scored about average compared to others across the country.

