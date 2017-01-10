Clemson, Hunter Renfrow win national championship

Four people had to be rescued from a carnival ride in Red Springs, North Carolina Wednesday night after a malfunction locked the ride in place. Police called the fire department to help rescue the four people stuck on the ride at the police-hosted carnival, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.More >>
Four people had to be rescued from a carnival ride in Red Springs, North Carolina Wednesday night after a malfunction locked the ride in place. Police called the fire department to help rescue the four people stuck on the ride at the police-hosted carnival, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.More >>
The minor league baseball team of the Grand Strand is kicking off it's 19th year at the beach. Thursday is opening day at Ticket Return.com Field for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The franchise began in Myrtle Beach in 1999.More >>
The minor league baseball team of the Grand Strand is kicking off it's 19th year at the beach. Thursday is opening day at Ticket Return.com Field for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The franchise began in Myrtle Beach in 1999.More >>
Construction is underway on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. While some residents are excited about the change, others are frustrated that construction is still going on.More >>
Construction is underway on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. While some residents are excited about the change, others are frustrated that construction is still going on.More >>
You won't have any trouble finding something to do this weekend, there are lots of events scheduled for Easter weekend. JMore >>
You won't have any trouble finding something to do this weekend, there are lots of events scheduled for Easter weekend.More >>
Today on WMBF News at 4 p.m., a representative from the Rape Crisis Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties is stopped by to discuss a little-known service offered by the center: a Spanish-speaking counselor. The bilingual counselor joined the crisis center’s staff several months ago, and allows them to offer services to Spanish-speaking clients.More >>
Today on WMBF News at 4 p.m., a representative from the Rape Crisis Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties is stopped by to discuss a little-known service offered by the center: a Spanish-speaking counselor. The bilingual counselor joined the crisis center’s staff several months ago, and allows them to offer services to Spanish-speaking clients.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>