Clemson, Hunter Renfrow win national championship

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
TAMPA, FL (WMBF) – Hunter Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass with one second left to play to give Clemson a 35-31 win in the national championship on Monday night. It is Clemson’s first football championship since 1981, and second in program history.

Renfrow caught ten passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Socastee native has four total touchdowns in the last two national championship games.

Alabama took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at the half. Tide running back Bo Scarbrough led the offense with two touchdowns, which was followed by a Deshaun Watson touchdown run in the second to make it a one possession game.

Clemson got itself back into the game when Deshaun Watson connected with Socastee native Hunter Renfrow to complete a 24-yard catch and run for a touchdown. O.J. Howard of Alabama and Mike Williams of Clemson added to the second half scoring.

Down three with less than a minute to play, a pass interference call in the endzone gave Clemson a first down with six seconds to play. Watson found Renfrow for a two yard completion and sealed the title for the Tigers.

Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson finished 36-56 with 420 yards and four total touchdowns (three through the air, one on the ground).

Stick with WMBF News for all of the reaction to this championship game. Dan Fanning will have reports from Tampa on WMBF News Today on Tuesday morning.

