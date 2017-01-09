MBACC increases advertising of beach vacations during cold spell

Horry County Council agreed with the Keep Horry County Beautiful (KHCB) organization to make April Zero Tolerance month. It is part of KHCB's initiative to tackle the littering problem in the county. KHCB just released the results from the annual litter assessment it completed back in late February. Horry County received a 2.07 out of a 1-4 rating scale for litter. That means, the county scored about average compared to others across the country.More >>
The business license for the Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill has been revoked after a nuisance investigation into the Myrtle Beach bar was opened, confirmed Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP’s website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m.More >>
For the first time in more than ten years an abandoned area in Hartsville is getting the help it needs. The city council just approved the lowest bid of over $500 million for asbestos removal and demolition of the abandoned Lincoln Village apartment complex on South Eighth and Marion street.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.More >>
