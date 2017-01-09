New job readiness program for youth kicks off January 24

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An eight-week job readiness program for youth will begin January 24 at 6:00 p.m. with a presentation at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center by author, speaker and career expert Brooks Harper, according to Myrtle Beach City Government's Facebook post.

The training program will help young adults, ages 15-20, get ready for the work world and make career decisions.

The post states that the topics will include interview skills, the application process, professional appearance, body language, motivation, attitude, and more.

The classes begin every Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., January 31 through March 21. The series concludes with a job fair.

