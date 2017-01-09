Police: Suspect stole vehicle at Scotchman in North Myrtle Beach, fled during traffic stop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was arrested after he attempted to rob a man and stole his vehicle Friday at Scotchman gas station located on 3802 South Highway 17, according to North Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim said he was pumping gas when the suspect, Dandre Laland, approached him. Laland pressed a black handgun to his side and demanded money, the report states. The victim told Laland he didn’t have any money and then he began to look through the vehicle.

When the suspect didn’t find anything in the car, he began walking north. The victim said he went into the store, and that’s when Laland got inside his Nissan Altima and drove away.

Officers located the unoccupied car behind BILO, next door to the gas station.

A few moments later, the suspect came back to the scene and ran behind the store, according to the report.

The officer was notified that Laland had a black truck with a paper plate on it.

The officer said that he couldn’t find the suspect behind the gas station, but he did see a black Mercury Mountaineer turn off on a nearby street.

The report states that a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, but the suspect failed to stop. Laland lost control of the vehicle, ran into a ditch, and fled on foot.

Laland was captured and identified as the suspect who attempted to rob the man and stole the Nissan Altima. He was also identified as the owner of the black SUV, the report states.

During the search of the vehicle, a black pistol style BB gun was located along with an iPhone.

Cameras were reviewed and showed Laland approaching the victim at the gas pump. It also showed how Laland later entered the Nissan, taking off at a high speed.

The Nissan and the iPhone were returned to the victim, according to the report.

According to online records, Laland is being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center. He is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, driving under suspension, and giving false name and address.

