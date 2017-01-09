African children's choir spread message of love and hope across Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Myrtle Beach area Jan. 8-10 featuring a brand new concert, Oh, What Love.

The Watoto Children's Choir made a stop in North Myrtle Beach, Sunday night, sharing a message of love and hope to the Grand Strand. "For them this is a message that comes from a place of restoration, they come from a place of brokenness to a place of testimony, they can talk about where they have come from and talk about where they are now, which is a much better place than where they were and where they could have been, explained Edwin Naijuka, Team Leader, for the Watoto Children's Choir.

The children love to sing, and dance, and they love to worship God.

"They're absolutely phenomenal!" said Edmond Daniel, Associate Pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach. "They're truly an entity that you can't express in words, you have to see them because the love the energy the passion that they have is so complete and so truthful."

Daniel invited the children to come to the church, and this is their third visit. The choir concert features worship songs that share the stories of the children and the hope that they have because of God’s love.

"The message that they bring is one of love, and one of hope something that we just need to share. we all need, we all need this, and we look at the world today, there's not enough of that and we just need to share more of that and the kids have it," said Pastor Michael Ritter, who got to hear the children sing Sunday evening.

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents, but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village.

"Our mission is to rescue, raise and rebuild, so what that is like is to rescue a child, raise them up to become leaders, so that they can rebuild our country of Uganda and even largely our continent of Africa," Naijuka explained.

The children performing in the choir, are as young as seven, and the oldest is 13, but each of their life's journey is different. Naijuka says, all the children that Watoto care for are orphans, either orphans completely, or abandoned at birth, or along the way as they are growing up.

For the children, singing around the world is a lifetime opportunity, that helps them grow, and heal.

"It enables them to gain confidence, some of them have never spoken before or in front of a large number of people, but yet they go out on stage and they speak, some of them have never led songs, but when they step on the stage and they go before the rest of their friends to lead a song that just build confidence, in them and so you can't break, you just can't no matter what you do," said Naijuka.

The choir will be performing at the following venue:

Murrell's Inlet, S.C. - Christ Church (310 Prince Creek Parkway) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Based on the Bible verse 1 John 3:1- “See what kind of love the father has given us, that we should be called children of God, and so we are”- Oh, What Love provides a unique worship experience that celebrates the urban African landscape and brings out the individual talents and charisma of the children.

Watch the trailer for Oh, What Love HERE.

For a complete choir tour schedule, please visit www.watoto.com/choir/.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.