African children's choir spread message of love and hope across Grand Strand

The business license for the Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill has been revoked after a nuisance investigation into the Myrtle Beach bar was opened, confirmed Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP’s website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m.More >>
A passenger was killed, and a driver died a day after being transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on Dongola Highway, near Conway, according top officials.More >>
For the first time in more than ten years an abandoned area in Hartsville is getting the help it needs. The city council just approved the lowest bid of over $500 million for asbestos removal and demolition of the abandoned Lincoln Village apartment complex on South Eighth and Marion street.More >>
A vehicle fire was reported on Highway 501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach late Wednesday morning, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel with Myrtle Beach Fire.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
