Horry County police seek to identify Dollar General armed robbery suspect

The business license for the Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill has been revoked after a nuisance investigation into the Myrtle Beach bar was opened, confirmed Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP’s website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m.More >>
For the first time in more than ten years an abandoned area in Hartsville is getting the help it needs. The city council just approved the lowest bid of over $500 million for asbestos removal and demolition of the abandoned Lincoln Village apartment complex on South Eighth and Marion street.More >>
A vehicle fire was reported on Highway 501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach late Wednesday morning, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel with Myrtle Beach Fire.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.More >>
