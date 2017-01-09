Horry County police seek to identify Dollar General armed robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police seek to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General Store located on Holmestown Road Nov. 16, 2016, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-9-inch tall to 5-foot-11-inch tall in height, 150 to 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the identity of this person contact the tip line at 843-915-8477.

