Myrtle Beach security guard reports missing truck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A security guard told police that his Chevrolet Trailblazer was missing and it was last seen Sunday morning around 3:45 at the guard shack, according to Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim stated that he was doing his night patrol in the area. He said that when he returned to the guard shack, the vehicle was missing.

The victim describes the vehicle as a red 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. He said that the rear driver's side wheel has a dent above it and yellow paint. There are also two marine magnets on the rear window. The license plate of the vehicle is a South Carolina veterans tag - VT27898.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.