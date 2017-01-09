Man shot while sleeping, Georgetown police investigating

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot while he was sleeping early Monday morning at a residence on 1424 Front Street, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The victim, 40-year-old Darrell Tyrone Thomas, was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment, the post states.

There is no motive for the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.