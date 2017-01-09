Man shot while sleeping, Georgetown police investigating

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP’s website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m.More >>
For the first time in more than ten years an abandoned area in Hartsville is getting the help it needs. The city council just approved the lowest bid of over $500 million for asbestos removal and demolition of the abandoned Lincoln Village apartment complex on South Eighth and Marion street.More >>
A vehicle fire was reported on Highway 501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach late Wednesday morning, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel with Myrtle Beach Fire.More >>
A multipurpose pathway project connecting the inlet to the waterway has been announced for 2018. Murrells Inlet 2020, along with Tidelands Health announced the plans for the multipurpose path Wednesday morning and it is all part of a safety and lifestyle initiative for everyone who lives in or visits the area.More >>
Easter is just days away, and you'll find lots of holiday-themed deals, but saving money in April stretches far beyond Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies. There are several ways you save money in the month of April.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
