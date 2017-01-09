Four women arrested on prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four women ranging in age from 22 to 34 were arrested on prostitution charges in the vicinity of North Kings Highway and 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to police records.

Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 23, Samantha Langley Dicosimo, 22, and Jennifer Mattcia Porter, 34, were arrested and charged with prostitution – first offense by Myrtle Beach Police, online records state. Denesha West, 24, was charged with loitering for the purposes of prostitution. West’s mugshot was not available Monday morning.

All arrests were made early Sunday morning either on or near North Kings Highway and 48th Avenue North, the records state.

The police reports for these arrests were not available as of Monday morning.

Earlier this month, 12 people were arrested for prostitution in one day, and last month, 11 people were arrested in one day during an undercover operation on Yaupon Drive.

