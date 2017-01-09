Whales spotted off Pawleys Island coast Sunday

Bikefest 2017 is about a month and a half away and emergency management plans are coming together now for it with only a few small changes this year.More >>
Once again, pianos will be scattered all across the City of Florence, and it’s all in an effort to create unity. This event is called “Play Me, I’m Yours”. The Reynolds Williams, Willcox, Buyck & Williams Foundation is behind the push.More >>
People who take care of our coastlines, oceans and rivers will be flooding the area Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University is hosting the Marine Benthic Ecology Meeting, an international marine science conference.More >>
TONIGHT AT 6 - The Horry County School District says it has an energy budget around $10 million, but the records we were able to gather don’t add up. We’ve posted them here for you to see. Tonight at 6, in a WMBF News investigation, we explain the discrepancy. Plus, we’ll tell you if the move it made to remove televisions from the schools has actually paid off more than a year later.More >>
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
Hubble Space Telescope answers lingering questions about one of the solar system's most mysterious planets.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.More >>
