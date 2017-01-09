Whales spotted off Pawleys Island coast Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Whales spotted off Pawleys Island coast Sunday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: @PawleysIslandPD on Twitter) (Source: @PawleysIslandPD on Twitter)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A couple of whales were spotted off the coast of Pawleys Island Sunday, and the town’s police department posted some video and photos of the sightings.

“It may have been too cold today for the beach walkers but not for a couple of whales hanging out along #Pawleys Island,” the department stated in a tweet.

The Pawleys Island Police’s twitter account posted a video Sunday showing the whales breaching off the coast of the town’s south end, and posted several more photos of the whale sightings on Monday.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning said the whales were just about 100 yards off shore, and this is the first time in his 10 years in the town that he's seen whales in Pawleys Island. 

At first, officials believed the whales were North Atlantic Right Whales, but after contacting a whale rescue organization, they learned the whales were likely humpback whales, Chief Fanning said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, sightings of humpback whales along the mid-Atlantic coast have predominantly been from January to March. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

