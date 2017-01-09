School canceled at Sycamore Lane Elementary in Scotland Co. due - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School canceled at Sycamore Lane Elementary in Scotland Co. due to heating system issues

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Sycamore Lane Elementary School website) (Source: Sycamore Lane Elementary School website)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Due to issues with the heating system at Sycamore Lane Elementary school is Scotland County, school for students and staff has been canceled Monday.

This cancellation is for Sycamore Lane Elementary School only – all other Scotland County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Monday.

Buses that were already on the road were being re-routed to return students to their homes, and the staff at the school was informing car riders of the cancellation as they arrived.

For a complete list of delays due to the weekend’s cold weather, click here.

