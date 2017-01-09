Two people located by police after gunfire, car crash in Florence Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A crash and a shots fired incident, which happened moments apart, are under investigation in Florence. Two people who fled the scene have been located, but no charges have been filed yet.

The Florence Police Department received reports of shots fired around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the area of Church Street and National Cemetery Road.

While headed to the scene, officers also received a call about a collision in the same area, according to a news release. Officers said the crash happened just one block away on South Barringer Street.

Sachinkumar Patel, an employee at the B and P Mart called 911 and talked with WMBF News on Monday. "The first gunshot I heard, I thought it was a tire blown or something, but it was nonstop seven or eight times fired, so I knew it was gun shots. I was working and taking a customer here, and I called 911 right away.”

Patel added at first he thought the gun fire was a tire blowout. “After thirty or forty minutes I went outside to see what happened and then I saw the bullet shells on the ground and so I called to the officer who was across the street. He was blocking the road," said Patel.

Thankfully Patel said he was not working alone when the shots rang out. Patel said, “One of our guys was standing right there and I told him to lock the door, and after that I saw a guy running from there but I did not see his face.”

Florence Police said the car was traveling south on Barringer Street when it slammed into a utility pole and fence shutting down the road. "Yes I saw a lot of police and fire trucks and ambulance going down this way and then I heard a customer saying she saw the wreck," said Patel.

On Monday, Lt. Mike Brandt confirmed the two incidents were related - the gunshots and car collision happened about a block from each other. Two people fled the scene after the car crash, and were located overnight, Lt. Brandt said.

The Florence Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 843-665-3191, or you can call Crime Stoppers.

