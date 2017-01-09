Two people located by police after gunfire, car crash in Florence Sunday

The Horry County School District saved thousands of dollars on energy costs from 2015 to 2016, but it cannot pinpoint one specific reason costs went down.More >>
Due to the transition to a digital radio system in Horry County, HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said the county has given spare portable radios to hospitals the area for right now, so their line of communication isn’t disrupted as they get their own compatible systems.More >>
A Conway man convicted for striking a man twice with his vehicle after a bar fight at The Boathouse in May of 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum provided by statute, according to a news release from the Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Bikefest 2017 is about a month and a half away and emergency management plans are coming together now for it with only a few small changes this year.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
