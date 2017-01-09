Timmonsville home damaged in fire overnight

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A fire that damaged a single wide mobile home early Monday morning is under investigation.

Crews with the West Florence Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Bumm Drive in Timmonsville around 2:45 a.m., according to Captain Anthony Fox.

Once on scene, flames were seen coming from the front of the home, said Fox. Firefighters went inside and were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Crews live-streamed their response to the fire on Facebook overnight:

While part of the home sustained heavy fire damage, Fox said, another portion of the house only received smoke and heat damage.

One person who was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

As of 3:40 a.m., crews were still on scene for clean-up operations.

