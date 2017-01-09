Man shot in Georgetown, police investigating

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Georgetown Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Georgetown Police said the shooting took place at 1424 Front Street. The male victim told police he was asleep when he was shot.

The victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial hospital for treatment. There is no motive for the shooting, according to police.

