Coldest weather in two years arrives Monday morning

Bitter cold temperatures, the coldest in two years, are set to arrive for Monday morning.

Bitter, frigid, record... all good ways to describe the cold weather to start the week. Temperatures will remain below-freezing for over 12 hours overnight, only getting above freezing around 10 AM Monday morning. Expect 18° along the Grand Strand and 15° across the Pee Dee around sunrise, with a wind chill around 10°. Despite plenty of sunny skies, temperatures only climb to around 40° by Monday afternoon.

A new record low temperature is forecast along the Grand Strand Monday morning. We're forecasting 18° which would dip below the old record of 21° set back in 1951!

The rest of the week will feature a substantial warming trend. In fact, most of the area will be into the lower 70s by Thursday and Friday!

