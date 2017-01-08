FEMA extends registration deadline for Hurricane Matthew survivors in NC

RALEIGH, SC (WMBF) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday FEMA granted a 14-day extension for Hurricane Matthew survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance.

According to a news release, The new Jan. 23 deadline to register with FEMA applies to homeowners, renters and businesses submitting applications for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Registration is open to survivors in 45 counties designated for Individual Assistance, including: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

Registering with FEMA is the first step to federal disaster assistance. To register:

Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585

Download the FEMA Mobile App

Apply by January 23

