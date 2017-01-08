Copy-Report: Coastal Carolina working coordinator deal with CSU coach

A report from Footballscoop.com is saying that Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted a job as the new offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina. (Source: CCU)

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - A report from Footballscoop.com is saying that Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted a job as the new offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina. Officials from CCU have not commented on the report.

Coastal's offensive coordinator position came open when Dave Patenaude left in December to take the same job with Temple.

Chadwell has been the head coach of Charleston Southern for the last four years. In that time he has won two Big South titles, and taken the Bucs to two playoff appearances.

Coastal football will enter the Sun Belt Conference next season, and will be postseason eligible for the 2018 year.

