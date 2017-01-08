Howe Springs Fire Rescue puts out house fire in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, SC (WMBF) – Howe Springs Fire Rescue responded to a working house fire Saturday night in Effingham.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Collins, crews arrived on Sandy Point Road to find a medium-sized house built from fat-lighter wood up in flames. The residents made it out before they arrived.

A total of 32 firefighters worked the fire, shuttling in water from tankers, as there were no hydrants in the area. Collins said crews battled ice buildup on their gear and equipment.

Florence County EMS responded but no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation but not considered suspicious.

