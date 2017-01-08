NC officials confirm weather-related death, ask people to use caution, stay home

Cal Ripken Jr. and Jennie Finch are two of the most recognizable names in baseball and softball. Both have given their all to their sport. And are now giving back to today's youth.More >>
The Chapin Company, which owns the Palace Theatre, plans to demolish the building as soon as possible, according to Myrtle Beach City Attorney Tom Ellenburg.More >>
A bill filed by three Republican lawmakers looks to ban gay marriage in North Carolina.More >>
The live release rate for dogs at the Horry County Animal Care Center is now 79.5 percent, according to Kelly Bonome, operations manager for HCACC.More >>
On May 22, Joseph Huffman will start overseeing police, EMS, fire, emergency management and 911 operations as assistant county administrator of public safety.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
When 1-year-old Zion started choking, panic set in.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
