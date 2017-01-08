NC officials confirm weather-related death, ask people to use caution, stay home

North Carolina officials took to Twitter Sunday to warn residents to use caution in dangerous winter conditions and to stay home if possible. (Source: NCDOT)

NORTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – North Carolina officials took to Twitter Sunday to warn residents to use caution in dangerous winter conditions and to stay home if possible.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that one woman died and two other people were injured Sunday after their vehicle slid off Interstate 73 in Montgomery County. A preliminary investigation reveals the car was traveling north on I-73 when the driver lost control, traveled onto the northbound shoulder then down an embankment, striking a tree.

Department of transportation officials said not to be overconfident even on dry, clear pavement, as a shady spot could be around the next curve. Nearly 2,500 employees and 1,600 trucks are out working to clear roads statewide.

"We'll continue plowing operations tomorrow at 7 a.m. Although the storm has passed, we encourage drivers to avoid driving," said acting NCDOT Secretary Mike Holder. "Give our crews time to clear and treat roads. Keep a safe distance between your car and other vehicles."

