Jamey Chadwell hired as Coastal offensive coordinator

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina has hired Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell as its offensive coordinator, the school announced on Sunday night.

Chadwell replaces Dave Patenaude, who left CCU in December to accept an offensive coordinator job at Temple University.

Chadwell has been the head coach of Charleston Southern for the last four years. In that time he won two Big South titles, and took the Bucs to two playoff appearances.

Coastal football will enter the Sun Belt Conference next season, and will be postseason eligible in 2018.

