Marion Rural Fire Dept. extinguishes mobile home fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at a home in Marion early Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at a home in Marion early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the MRFD Facebook page around 4:45 a.m., no one was inside the mobile home on Level Acres Court.

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. An engine from the City of Marion Fire Department also responded.

